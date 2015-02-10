Sony Xperia E4 promises up to a week of battery with 5-inch display on a budget

Sony has announced its latest affordable handset in its Xperia E4.

The Sony Xperia E4, for a budget handset, packs a punch with a hefty 5-inch IPS display. The resolution is qHD meaning 960 x 540 which translates to a pretty weak 220ppi. But there's plenty more in there for your buck.

The Xperia E4 is powered by a quad-core processor running at 1.3GHz and backed by 1GB of RAM. This should provide enough power for most tasks while offering an efficient battery life too. Sony says the 2,300mAh battery will last a solid two days on a charge and can go a week when using its Ultra Stamina Mode to only run core functions, apparently.

The Xperia E4 features a 5-megapixel rear camera with HDR and apps like Sweep panorama, Live on YouTube, AR fun Portrait retouch, Sound photo and more. On the front is a 2-megapixel selfie camera with its own dedicated app.

Other specs on the Xperia E4 include 8GB of storage and a curved OmniBalance design.

The Sony Xperia E4 will be available in the middle of February in single and dual SIM variants. Pricing has yet to be announced. We've contacted Sony to find out more details and will update when they come through.

READ: Hands-on: Sony Xperia E3 review