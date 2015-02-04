Sony Xperia Z4 cover leaks with super thin bezel and selfie camera change

The Sony Xperia Z4 is expected to appear soon at Mobile World Congress in March 2015. A recent cover leak suggests it's near to completion ready for the event.

An anonymous Chinese Weibo user has uploaded photos of what they claim is the Sony Xperia Z4 cover. At first glance it appears to look almost identical to the Xperia Z3. On closer inspection it looks like Sony has opted to swap the front-facing camera and sensor holes on the panel. Perhaps indicating an improved selfie camera can be expected in the Z4.

The bezel on the cover is thin, as was the case on the Xperia Z3. Once the metallic bumper and glass cover are added this may look a little more chunky.

So while Sony may be sticking to a very similar form for the Xperia Z4 it should be bumping up the specs over the Xperia Z3 considerably. Rumours so far suggest we can expect a 5.5-inch display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor backed by 4GB of RAM, Sony's 20.7-megapixel rear camera and a 4.8-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera, a 3,420mAh battery, plus IP68 water and dust proofing.

Of course this is still all rumour and we will likely have to wait until 2 March for the Sony Xperia Z4 unveiling, hopefully, at Mobile World Congress 2015 before we know all for sure.

