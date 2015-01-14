Sony boss considers selling Xperia mobile and Bravia TV businesses

Sony is allegedly thinking about selling its mobile and TV businesses in the same way it offloaded its Vaio laptop business last year.

Reuters claims that "company officials familiar with the leadership's thinking" say that CEO Kaz Hirai and the rest of the senior management team are preparing a new business revival plan. This includes, they reveal, the option to sell or enter a joint venture for both the Xperia mobile and Bravia TV arms.

Sony has forecast a 230 billion yen (£1.3 billion) net loss for the financial year ending March regardless of trimming its operations last year and losing 5,000 members of staff.

The company has sold a record number of PS4 consoles in just over a year since launch - 18.5 million worldwide - but that has not been enough to support under-performing categories.

Hirai himself stated during the CES trade show in Las Vegas that TV and mobile would be under scrutiny in the coming year. "Electronics in general, along with entertainment and finance, will continue to be an important business," he said.

"But within that there are some operations that will need to be run with caution - and that might be TV or mobile, for example."

Analysts claim that if Sony does not find another way to run both important sectors of its overall business they will each be running at a loss within three years.