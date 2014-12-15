Sony Xperia Z4 Compact and Xperia Z4 Ultra specs leak

Sony's new Xperia Z4 Compact and Xperia Z4 Ultra smartphones have leaked with impressive specs including Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processors.

According to insider sources talking to Android Origin the Z4 Compact and Z4 Ultra are both to feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor. While this is great news for power it could mean a delay in their arrival owing to shortages of the processor.

The Sony Xperia Z4 Compact is apparently going to arrive with 3GB of RAM, a 20.7-megapixel camera, 32GB storage, and a 4.7-inch screen with 1080p resolution. You can also expect a 3,000mAh battery, Cat 9 LTE, wireless charging and IP68 water and dust proofing.

The Sony Xperia Z4 Ultra should arrive with a 6.44-inch display with a QHD resolution. It should also come with 3GB of RAM but a smaller 16-megapixel camera and larger 4,000mAh battery. Unlike previous versions of the Ultra this model should also come with a stylus.

Of course we're taking all these specs with a pinch of salt since they're from one source of a single site. But they don't sound too outlandish so we're looking forward to seeing these appear early in 2015. Perhaps an MWC reveal around March could be on the cards.

