  Sony Xperia Z3: Where can I get it?

The Sony Xperia Z3 was announced at IFA 2014 and heading to the shops soon. Pre-orders are open, with delivery expected from 26 September onwards.

Here we've detailed who is offering what so you can find out whether the operator you like is stocking the phone that you want.

The new Sony Xperia Z3 pulls the Z3 Compact and Z3 Compact Tablet in behind it, as Sony looks to make its Xperia family more cohesive. Those that embrace the new device will get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core chipset clocked at 2.5GHz, along with 3GB of RAM and a 5.2-inch display. The phone sports a 20.7-megapixel 1/2.3 Exmor RS sensor with Sony G Lens and Bionz processor.

The Sony Xperia Z3 will be available in black, white, copper or silver green, with some networks taking colour exclusives.

EE

Hot off the heels from the announcement, EE has confirmed to Pocket-lint that customers will be able to pre-order an Xperia Z3 from Thursday 4 September from EE shops to ensure they are first in line when the handsets are available on 4GEE and 4GEE Extra plans.

O2

The Z3 will be available on the company's Refresh plan which allows you to pay off your phone early if you want to upgrade ahead of scheudle, and be stocking the Silver green version of the new smartphone from Sony when it gets it at the end of September. O2 will also be offering the Sony Xperia E3 exclusively in lime alongside the standard offerings of black and white.

Vodafone

Has told Pocket-lint that it will be stocking both the new Z3 devices, although hasn't detailed when, how, or if it has any exclusive variants or deals to lure you with.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse has said it will be stocking the Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3c exclusively in green.





Three, Carphone Warehouse, and Phones4U

The remaining three companies have yet to confirm to Pocket-lint whether or not they will be stocking the new flagship device from Sony. We will update you as soon as we know more.