Sony IFA 2014 press conference: We're here

The pre-IFA Sony press conference is about to kick off and Pocket-lint is ready and waiting to give you the low down on what the Japanese giant announces.

Rumours have been flying around over the last couple of months with a number of new Xperia devices speculated to be announced at this year's consumer electronics show so we have our fingers crossed that a few of them will appear.

Sony has a habit of updating its flagship smartphone every 6 months so reports have suggested the Xperia Z3 will make its debut at the show, along with a smaller tablet that is being touted the Xperia Z3 Tablet Compact after it appeared in official Sony documents a couple of weeks ago.

There have also been suggestions of an Xperia Z3 Compact and SmartWatch 3 so if all the leaks are accurate, it looks like this press conference will be a busy one.

We will be ready and waiting to get our hands on whatever new devices Sony have waiting for us so keep your eyes on the ball, your ears to the ground and watch this space.

Pocket-lint is out in force in Berlin so if you are keen to keep up with the latest announcements from the show, check out our dedicated IFA 2014 hub at pocket-lint.com/hub/ifa2014.