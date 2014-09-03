  Sony Xperia E3 launched for those looking to go Sony on a budget

The Sony Xperia E3 promises the Xperia experience on a budget.

Announced at IFA 2014, the new Xperia E3 offers a design similar to the flagship Xperia Z3 devices, but with specs to hit a cheaper price point.

There's a 4.5-inch display on the front with a 854 x 480 pixel resolution, 217ppi, bringing this budget device in with a display that's lesser than the Moto G, one of the most popular devices around.

The internals are pretty average for this segment of the market, however, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 1.2GHz quad-core chipset and 1GB of RAM. That should see the Xperia E3 handling daily tasks well enough.

There's only 4GB of internal storage, which is on the low side, but you can expand this via microSD, with cards up to 32GB supported.

The handset measures 137.1 x 69.4 x 8.5mm and weighs 143.8g and there's a 5-megapixel camera on the rear capable of full HD video capture.

This is a 4G handset launching on Android 4.4 KitKat with many of Sony's software modifications added.

There's no confirmed price on the Sony Xperia E3, but to compete with the likes of the Moto G 4G, it'll need to be under £150.

If it's compact handsets you're interested in, at the opposite end of the scale, Sony also launched the Xperia Z3 Compact, a powerhouse of a 4.6-inch phone.