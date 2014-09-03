  Sony Xperia Z3 Compact: Pocketable powerhouse announced

The Sony Xperia Z3 Compact could be the pocketable smartphone you've all been waiting for. Launched today at IFA 2014, the Z3 Compact brings you the power of the flagship Z3, but with a 4.6-inch display.

That smaller display means a device that fits more naturally into the hand than the larger Z3 - also launched today at IFA in Berlin - with a body that's 8.6mm thick and a weight of only 129g.

The Xperia Z3 design is close to that of the Z1 Compact launched in 2013, but it's now slimmer and lighter, with an edge that Sony is calling the "liquid reflection frame". This holds the tempered glass front and back panels in place, for that Xperia Z design.

The Xperia Z3 Compact is waterproof with an IP65/68 rating, so will be happy snapping in the rain or underwater.

Around the back is the 20.7-megapixel camera, with Sony's Exmor RS sensor and Sony G lens, along with SteadyShot stabilisation. That means you get all the camera skills of the big brother, such as 4K video capture, and ISO 12800 for really low light shots.

Under the skin is a 2.5GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 chipset with 3GB of RAM. You'll get 16GB of internal storage with the option of expanding by a further 128GB via microSD.

The display measures 4.6-inches, but comes with a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution. That gives you 319ppi. That's a pretty typical resolution for this size of device, but not quite as sharp as the Z3.

The Sony Xperia Z3 Compact is one of the few truly premium smartphones at this size. It will be available in orange, green, black and white colour options.

There's no confirmed pricing or availability, but we'll update you as soon as we know.