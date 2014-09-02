  Sony Xperia Z3 Compact leaks showing off new colours

Sony is about to kick-off its annual mobile unveiling at IFA in a few days and more last-second photos have leaked of the Xperia Z3 Compact. This time the handset is shown off in a selection of new colours.

Previously Sony has been offering black, white and purple options for its Xperia handsets. It looks like that is going to change with the Xperia Z3 Compact judging by these photos showing green, red, black and white handsets.

These photos, obtained by sources of Ausdroid, could be showing regional variants of the handset. Sony has released Asia-only colours like these in the past. Perhaps now it plans to widen the offering of new colours across the globe.

While the photos haven't confirmed any specs other than size there have been plenty leaked already. Expect to find a 4.5-inch 720p display, a 2.5GHz quad-core Snapdragon 801 processor backed by 2GB of RAM and Sony's 20.7-megapixel camera.

Sony should unveil the Xperia Z3 Compact at IFA next week where it's also expected to launch a new flagship phone, tablet and SmartWatch 3. Expect all the devices to follow Sony's standard of waterproofing that's now to be expected.

When the phones will become available is unclear but it's likely that after their unveiling they will be on sale shortly after.

