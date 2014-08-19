Sony Xperia M2 Aqua offers waterproofing for those on a budget

Sony has unveiled a completely waterproof version of its low to mid-range Xperia M2 smartphone called, perhaps obviously, the Xperia M2 Aqua.

Pocket-lint went hands-on with the phone in February as part of our Mobile World Congress coverage and, at the time, bemoaned its lack of waterproofing. Clearly Sony has listened and has announced a version that it claims is the first to bring the "highest level of waterproofing available in a smartphone" to this level of device.

It has a 4.8-inch IPS LCD display with 960 x 540 pixel resolution. Inside its bowels is a quad-core 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, which might seem underpowered by today's standards, but it still has 1GB of RAM and 4G connectivity. An 8-megapixel camera can be found on the rear.

There's a 1.1-megapixel camera on the front and the phone is not shy on wireless tech, having Bluetooth 4.0 and NFC connectivity, alongside Wi-Fi with MiraCast support. You get 8GB of internal storage, expandable by up to a further 32GB through the microSD card slot, and the battery is 2,300mAh.

The Sony Xperia M2 Aqua comes in two colours, black or white and will start to roll out in Latin America, Asia and Europe first this Autumn. It is unsure whether the manufacturer has plans for a wider, more global release at a later date.