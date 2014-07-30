  Sony Xperia Z3 Compact leaks: 1080p, Snapdragon 801, 20.7MP and 3GB RAM

Is the Sony Xperia Z3 Compact the flagship side-kick we've all been waiting for? A high spec alternative to larger phones that doesn't scrimp on power? It looks that way from the latest leak.

Shots of the Sony Xperia Z3 Compact were leaked on the Chinese Sina Weibo site along with specs.

The photo shows a typically Sony shaped Xperia handset on the front with slim bezel and squared edges. Held from side-on it appears more rounded, although it's sitting in plastic casing which may conceal more defined edges.

The specs don't fall short of amazing with everything a user could want in a flagship phone, crammed into a smaller handset. Not that much smaller though with a 4.6-inch 1080p HD display.

Powering the Compact should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor, which is believable since the top end flagships will now come with Snapdragon 805 chips. It's all backed by an impressive 3GB of RAM and should feature Sony's impressive 20.7-megapixel camera in the rear.

These specs seem too good to be true so we're taking it all with a pinch of salt.

It shouldn’t be long before Sony unveils the Xperia Z3 Compact alongside the Xperia Z3. They're expected to be shown off at the IFA trade show in Berlin this September.

