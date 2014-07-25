  Sony Xperia Z3 leaks in photos, again

The Sony Xperia Z3 has been popping up all over the internet in photos and now it's done it again. A pretty good sign that we should see its release by Sony at the IFA trade-show next month.

The latest leaked photos come from serial leakster @evleaks. They show the mighty handset, rumoured to be a 5.7-inch device, from the side and the rear. It's clear that Sony will be offering a dedicated camera shutter button on the side and from the back it looks like its 20.7-megapixel camera will feature.

The photos also show that the Xperia Z3 should feature more rounded edges than its Z2 predecessor. The screen is rumoured to be have 1080p resolution but we suspect it may be higher.

Other rumoured specs include a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor running at 2.7GHz and backed with 3GB of RAM. That processor chipset is capable of 4K video recording - the camera certainly is - so we'd also expect that to be an option. Sony is big on its 4K message at the moment, so we would think the Xperia Z3 will be part of the company's Ultra HD plans.

Sony is expected to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the Xperia Z3, at IFA in August.

