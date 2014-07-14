Sony Xperia Z3 photos leak, comparing it to the Galaxy Note 3

The Sony Xperia Z3 has leaked in photos showing it from all different angles and compared to Samsung Galaxy Note.

The first thing to note, heh, is the size of the Xperia Z3 when held up next to the Note 3 and it's 5.7-inch screen. The Xperia Z3 is going to be around the 5-inch mark - since it looks thinner than the Note - with a 1080p screen, if rumours are correct.

The photos also show that Sony's 20.7-megapixel camera will also be making an appearance. As will built-in NFC as can be seen from the logo on the rear of the handset – let's hope that eye-sore isn't on the final model.

Other rumoured specs include a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor running at 2.7GHz and backed with 3GB of RAM. That processor chipset is capable of 4K video recording - the camera certainly is - so we'd also expect that to be an option. Sony is big on its 4K message at the moment, so we would think the Xperia Z3 will be part of the company's Ultra HD plans.

The Sony Xperia Z3 is rumoured to arrive in August although Sony generally announces at the IFA trade show meaning it could be as late as September. In which case we'd hope for a QHD display and Snapdragon's new 64-bit chip.

