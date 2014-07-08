If you hate the word 'selfie' look away now, the Sony Xperia C3 is not the phone for you

Sony has officially unveiled the Xperia C3, the phone it claims is the world's best 'selfie' smartphone.

Having leaked yesterday, a fair bit is already known about the device, but all the details are now out in the open.

In specifications terms, the C3 is very much entry to mid-range, with a 5.5-inch 1280 x 720 HD Triluminos display and 1.2GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. There is 1GB of RAM on board and 8GB of internal storage that is expandable by a further 32GB through the microSD card slot.

It runs Android 4.4 KitKat from the box - as all new Android phones must - and battery life is rated at up to 24 hours of talk time on the 2,500mAh cell. It's also a 4G handset for regions that support it.

However, it's the cameras that Sony focuses on, with an 8-megapixel snapper on the rear and that 5-megapixel wide-angle PROselfie camera on the front. And it features a front-mounted LED flash to further enhance self-shot photos.

A number of pre-installed apps also reinforce the buzzword-heavy nature of the phone. Superior Auto on both front and rear cameras automatically adjusts settings for specific scenes, with four scene types for the "selfie" cam and 36 for the main.

Portrait Retouch v2 helps you adjust your selfie shots with preset options, including four natural looks for "guys" and six for women.

There are also a number of more generic camera applications and options, such as timeshift-burst, different picture effects, and movie creation app and panoramic photo mode.

The Sony Xperia C3 will be available in black, white and mint green from August 2014. It will launch in China first and then roll out globally.