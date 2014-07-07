  Sony Xperia C3 with front-facing flash selfie camera to be unveiled tomorrow

Sony is teasing an announcement tomorrow that has something to do with selfies. Ruining that tease Chinese microblogging site Weibo has leaked photos of the Sony Xperia C3 with a front-facing selfie camera complete with an LED flash.

This isn't the world's first front-facing flash camera with the Acer Liquid E3 beating it to the punch. Knowing Sony though it'll get a world first in there somehow, perhaps by cramming in a really high resolution front-facing camera too. The Liquid E3 was a 2-megapixel camera but there are 5-megapixel selfie cams in the market now so we'd hope for that.

Other rumoured specs include a 2,500mAh battery. But with what appears to be a large screen of at least 5-inches that may be verging on the small side. Perhaps it will come with the Snapdragon 805 processor for super-power saving efficiency.

Expect for this device to get an official unveiling by Sony tomorrow. The only bad news is it's rumoured to an Asia only release. Fingers crossed that's not true.

