Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 mini photos leak
New photos have leaked showing off the Sony Xperia Z3 alongside its Z3 mini sibling.
The photos, leaked on often-reliable Digi-wo, show the two handsets looking very similar to the previous Xperia Z models with that OmniBalance squared shape.
The photo shows the larger Xperia Z3 in white, with that slim bezel, and the Z3 mini in pure black. Previous rumours showed a metal frame so perhaps the white is simply on the front while an iPhone-like metal edge could still feature.
The only details accompanying the leak are its processor, a Snapdragon 801 or 805 and RAM at 3GB. The camera was not mentioned but it's likely this will be at least the 20.7-megapixel shooter currently on the Xperia Z2 phone.
Previous rumours have suggested an August release date. These photos of what appear to be finished handsets would support that timing.
READ: Sony Xperia Z3 metal frame pictured, specs and August launch date rumoured
