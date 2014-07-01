  1. Home
  Phones
  Phone news
  Sony Mobile phone news

Sony Xperia Z3 and Z3 mini photos leak

New photos have leaked showing off the Sony Xperia Z3 alongside its Z3 mini sibling.

The photos, leaked on often-reliable Digi-wo, show the two handsets looking very similar to the previous Xperia Z models with that OmniBalance squared shape.

The photo shows the larger Xperia Z3 in white, with that slim bezel, and the Z3 mini in pure black. Previous rumours showed a metal frame so perhaps the white is simply on the front while an iPhone-like metal edge could still feature.

The only details accompanying the leak are its processor, a Snapdragon 801 or 805 and RAM at 3GB. The camera was not mentioned but it's likely this will be at least the 20.7-megapixel shooter currently on the Xperia Z2 phone.

Previous rumours have suggested an August release date. These photos of what appear to be finished handsets would support that timing.

READ: Sony Xperia Z3 metal frame pictured, specs and August launch date rumoured

