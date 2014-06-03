  Sony Xperia T3 packs Bravia screen and Exmor camera into ultra-slim body

Sony has announced its 7mm thin Xperia T3 smartphone, cramming mid-to-high end features into a pocket-friendly form.

The 148g handset features a 5.3-inch 1280x720 Sony Triluminous Bravia Engine powered screen with 277ppi. There's also Sony's Exmor RS smarts powering the 8-megapixel camera capable of HDR for both photos and videos.

The Xperia T3 is powered by a quad-core 1.4Ghz Snapdragon processor which is backed by 1GB of RAM. That should be ideal for supporting the 4G LTE connectivity speeds that the phone is capable of achieving. Plus it's running Android 4.4 KitKat operating system installed on the 8GB internal memory that can be expanded by a further 32GB via microSD.

Sony's Stamina Mode should make sure the 2,500mAh battery lasts for long enough, with Sony claiming a standby time of 688 hours.

Other extras include Bluetooth 4.0, NFC and image stabilisation. All pretty impressive mid-to-top end specs that are packed into a really beautiful frame.

The Sony Xperia T3 will launch globally from the end of July. Pricing has yet to be announced but we've contacted Sony to find out more.