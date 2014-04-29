  Sony Xperia Z2 Compact leaked, under A2 name?

The Sony Xperia Z2 is barely out the door and already leaks of its smaller Z2 Compact sibling are appearing.

A smaller Xperia has been spotted in a Japanese brochure leaked on the ATRPG blog sporting the name Xperia A2. Whether this is the Z2 Compact or a Japanese variant of the Z1 Compact isn't clear, since the specs seem to match the older model.

The Sony Xperia A2 is a 4.3-inch device running a 720 x 1280 resolution screen. It comes with a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB built-in storage. Not bad specs at all for a smaller phone, but still not better than the Xperia Z1.

Unlike many other mini versions of flagship handsets Sony opted to cram full power into its Xperia Z1 Compact – which is why we're taking this lower spec leak with a pinch of salt. Perhaps Sony has decided to copy the likes of Samsung and HTC with a lower spec smaller version of its flagship. We just hope that's not the case.

The Sony Xperia Z2 comes with a 2.3GHz Snapdragon 801 processor, 3GB of RAM and 1920 x 1080 resolution screen. Here's hoping the final Xperia Z2 Compact comes with similar specs.