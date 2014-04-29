  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Sony Xperia Z2 Compact leaked, under A2 name?

The Sony Xperia Z2 is barely out the door and already leaks of its smaller Z2 Compact sibling are appearing.

A smaller Xperia has been spotted in a Japanese brochure leaked on the ATRPG blog sporting the name Xperia A2. Whether this is the Z2 Compact or a Japanese variant of the Z1 Compact isn't clear, since the specs seem to match the older model.

READ: Sony Xperia Z2 review

The Sony Xperia A2 is a 4.3-inch device running a 720 x 1280 resolution screen. It comes with a 2.2GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM and 16GB built-in storage. Not bad specs at all for a smaller phone, but still not better than the Xperia Z1.

Unlike many other mini versions of flagship handsets Sony opted to cram full power into its Xperia Z1 Compact – which is why we're taking this lower spec leak with a pinch of salt. Perhaps Sony has decided to copy the likes of Samsung and HTC with a lower spec smaller version of its flagship. We just hope that's not the case.

The Sony Xperia Z2 comes with a 2.3GHz Snapdragon 801 processor, 3GB of RAM and 1920 x 1080 resolution screen. Here's hoping the final Xperia Z2 Compact comes with similar specs.

