  Sony brings Android 4.4 KitKat to Xperia Z1, Xperia Z1 Compact, Xperia Z Ultra

Sony has announced that the rollout of Android 4.4 KitKat for the Xperia Z1, Xperia Z1 Compact, and Xperia Z Ultra has now begun, and should reach your handset shortly depending on which market you're in.

The software not only adds Google's latest changes to Android to Sony devices, primarily revolving around speed and performance, but also brings changes Sony has thrown on top of its custom Xperia software.

Sony has tweaked the Status Bar and Quick Settings to be more intuitive and customisable, tailored the user interface to be more PlayStation 4-like, tweaked its entire native app portfolio to the latest versions to look and perform better, and added a custom user interface experience that enables users to pick from 280 assets to add a bit of style to their devices' theme.

Sony isn't leaving the rest of its device lineup out to dry. It says KitKat will be available for the Xperia Z, Xperia ZL, Xperia Tablet Z, and Xperia ZR sometime in the middle of Q2. Details for a KitKat rollout for the Xperia T2 Ultra, Xperia E1, and Xperia M2 will come in the future, as well.

We haven't seen the KitKat update on our Xperia Z1, Xperia Z1 Compact, or Xperia Z Ultra here in the Pocket-lint office as of yet. These things usually take time, as carriers are in the middle.