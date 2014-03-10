  Sony Xperia Z2: Where can I get it?

Sony's newest handset, the Xperia Z2 takes everything that the Z1 started, and adds refinement. It's more powerful, it has a larger display and it has a host of new features too.

The handset is now available with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 chipset and 3GB of RAM. There's a huge 3200 battery and it all comes wrapped in a waterproof body, with that classic Xperia Z monolithic design.

But where will you be able to get it? We're rounding up the details, all the deals, so you'll know from where to buy it and how much it's going to cost you.

The Sony Xperia Z2 is priced at £599 on Sonymobile.com now if you want to buy the handset SIM free direct from Sony.

EE has confirmed that it will be stocking the Sony Xperia Z2, with pre-orders going live in March, before the device becomes available in mid-April.

"The Z2 is powerful and beautifully designed handset, with an outstanding screen and unmatched video capabilities that make it ideal for on-the-go entertainment" said Sharon Meadows, director of devices at EE. "This device really does take advantage of our 4GEE network, providing a powerful platform for streaming HD movies or sharing your own 4K videos."

O2 has confirmed that it will be selling the Sony Xperia Z2, with an exclusive on the purple colour version.

The Sony Xperia Z2 will be available on the O2 Refresh tariff from 1 May from as little as £20 up front.

Three has confirmed to Pocket-lint that it will be stocking the Sony Xperia Z2, but we're still waiting to hear the exact details.

Vodafone has opened its doors to pre-orders with the first 3,000 customers to do so on its 4G data plans getting a free Sony Bravia 32-inch TV.

The phone will be available on the network from 10 April and Vodafone's Red 4G plans offer unlimited UK calls and texts, plus monthly data from 3GB up to 13GB depending on the price plan you choose. The free TV is Sony's KDL-32R433B.