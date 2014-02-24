Sony announces official Xperia Z2 and Z2 Tablet accessories: keyboards, docks, and more

Sony announced the Xperia Z2 and the Xperia Z2 Tablet during its press conference at Mobile World Congress 2014, alongside a number of accessories specifically designed for the two devices.

There are four accessories in total comprising a keyboard, speaker dock, remote control and microphone.

The BKC50 Bluetooth Keyboard with Xperia Z2 Tablet Cover stand is available for €119 and it features NFC connectivity to connect the Bluetooth keyboard easily. It has been designed for the Xperia Z2 Tablet or the Xperia Z2 smartphone but Sony was unable to confirm if it would be compatible with other devices.

The keyboard is slim and light so it will be easy to transport if you are working on the move and it looks good too. There's enough travel in the keys for a good typing action, but it's a little cramped, so might take some getting used to.

The BSC10 Bluetooth Speaker Dock with Magnetic Charging Pad will connect to either the Xperia Z2 Tablet or Z2 smartphone via Bluetooth, with NFC to make things simple. Once connected, you will be able to charge your device, as well as enhance the sound output so you can turn up your favourite song or watch a film more comfortably.

The speaker dock is available for €129 and with a solid black build, you certainly wouldn't be ashamed to have it sitting on your bedside table.

A remote control is also on the accessory list for the Xperia Z2 Tablet and Xperia Z2 smartphone, but it won't only control your device, it will also allow you to receive calls.

The small, light device costs €79 and follows a similar premium design style to the rest of the accessories. It also uses NFC to connect to the devices and there is a speaker and a microphone on the remote enabling you to make calls from the smartphone, as well as the tablet, as a Bluetooth handset.

Last but certainly not least is the STM10 Stereo Microphone that plugs into the audio jack to give you better audio capture when shooting video.

The microphone will set you back €39 and features a two microphones underneath the black foam, which not only protects the microphones but helps reduce wind noise when you are outside.

The Xperia Z2 will be available from March so we expect the accessories will also be available around then, but you can get a closer look by checking out the gallery below.

Sony also announced that it is adding noise cancellation to its new handsets, but you'll have to use the official €60 headset to get it to work.

