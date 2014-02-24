  Sony Xperia Z2: 5.2-inch flagship brings enhanced audio and 4K video in a lighter package

Sony has announced its new flagship handset, the Sony Xperia Z2, at Mobile World Congress 2014 in Barcelona.

Looking to refine the Xperia Z1 launched in September 2013, the Xperia Z2 boosts the screen size to 5.2 inches, while sticking with the same 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution.

Although the resolution stays the same, Sony has been working to boost the performance of its display, this time incorporating a new technology it's calling Live Colour LED.

This adds red and green phosphors into the IPS LED display to widen the colour gamut, with Sony saying it can boost colours without over-saturation.

Sitting under the skin is the latest 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor with 3GB of RAM, making the Xperia Z2 a powerhouse. There's a 3200mAh battery.

The design says very much as is was before, with the signature flat design of the Xperia Z family, along with waterproofing.

Looking to improve the sound quality, Sony has now positioned the speakers on the front of the handset, as well as incorporating a new noise cancelling system.

This works in tandem with the Sony MDR-NC31EM headphones to detect ambient noise and cancel it out, meaning you get those benefits without the need for a bulky headset or battery.

On the rear of the Xperia Z2 is the 20.7-megapixel Exmor RS sensor, with a new array of camera apps. Not only will you be able to capture 4K video, as well as play it back either on the device or via MHL, but there's also SteadyShot image stabilisation on board.

The new handset is still pretty bulky, but is lighter and slimmer than the previous device.

The Sony Xperia Z2 will be launching globally from March 2014, the price is still to be confirmed. We've had the chance to have a good play play with the new phone, so be sure to check out our first impressions.

