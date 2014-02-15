  1. Home
Sony Xperia G leak claims mid-range specs with flagship looks

Sony has plans to release a mid-range smartphone this year, offering customers another option past its Xperia Z1 flagship.

Twitter account Vizileaks has tweeted what's claimed to be the Xperia G, said to carry a "flagship design with mediocre specs".

The handset packs a similar look to the 5-inch Xperia Z1 that's laying on top in one photo, but it's clearly smaller and has different power button and camera placement.

The Xperia G is claimed to feature a 4.8-inch display, 8-megapixel camera, LTE, 8GB of storage, and 1GB of RAM. Benchmarks that have popped up online have tipped a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor and 720p display. Additionally, it's said to skip on waterproof functionality like other Sony handsets.

What's still unknown is the pricing Sony is planning for its mid-range handset. It will be an important factor for customers trying to decide between Sony's current handset offerings: the Xperia Z1, Xperia Z1 Compact, and Xperia Z Ultra.

Mobile World Congress, a large tradeshow with handset announcements, is currently slated for 24 February to 27 February. Sony may announce the handset there.

