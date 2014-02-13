  Sony Xperia Z2 (Sirius) running Android 4.4 and Sony UI features leaked in video

Sony’s upcoming Sirius Android flagship has once agin surfaced ahead of its official announcement, though this time it has appeared within a two-minute video.

Sony is purportedly working on a successor to the Xperia Z1 that will also be its next flagship model. That device has so far leaked under a number of different names, including Sony Sirius, the model number D6503, and Sony Xperia Z2. The Xperia Z2 name is really just an assumption, as we wait for Sony to announce the new handset officially.

The brief clip leaked today shows the Sony Sirius, or whatever you want to call it, running Android 4.4 KitKat. We also get a look at Sony’s latest user interface and themes, a new unlock screen effect, the Walkman lock screen, a quick-starting camera function from the lock screen, and some camera effects such as AR and Creative.

Sony is largely expected to unveil its next flagship this month at MWC in Barcelona. Pocket-lint will be there live, so you can expect a hands-on of this device as soon as it lands. In the meantime, for more speculation to draw up a picture of what you might see in Sony's next Android flagship, check out Pocket-lint's Sony Xperia Z2 (Sirius) round-up.