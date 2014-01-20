  Sony Xperia Z2 specs get further confirmation: 5.2-inch display, 20.7MP camera

What are said to be specifications for Sony's next-generation D6503 "Sirius" flagship handset have leaked, apparently confirming and adding to what we already know.

XperiaBlog claims the D6503, thought to be the Xperia Z2, will feature a 5.2-inch 1080p display, 2.3GHz Qualcomm MSM8974AB chipset, Adreno 330 graphics, 3GB of RAM, 20.7-megapixel rear-camera, and 2.1-megapixel front-camera. It's a follow-up to the Xperia Z1 released in September 2013 with slight changes.

Subsequently, a member of the XDA Developers forum got their hands on the user interface that will come with the handset. The screenshots we see an older Android 4.3 Jelly Bean version of the Sony software, but the Xperia Z2 will be released with an Android 4.4.2 KitKat version with slight changes, according to the leaker. The firmware says the handset has a 4.85-inch screen, but it excludes the virtual buttons.

A pair of photos leaked over the weekend showing the D6503 handset. It doesn't look a lot different from the Xperia Z1, but its side bezels are noticeably thinner. On the bottom of the handset, we see three speaker or microphone holes. There's a Micro-USB port on the left side of the device, a SIM tray and a microSD slot on the right.

The power button, volume rocker, camera button, headphone jack, magnetic pins, and notification light all look the same as the Xperia Z1 currently on the market. The lanyard strap is on a different side from the current generation.

AndroidSaS reported earlier that the Xperia Z2 will feature a 5.2-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel display, 20.7-megapixel camera, and a 3700mAh battery - aligning nicely with XperiaBlog's report on Monday.

Mobile World Congress in February is expected to be the Xperia Z2's launch point, and Pocket-lint will be live from the trade show to bring you the latest.