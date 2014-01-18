Is this the Sony Xperia Z2?

A never before seen Sony handset has leaked into the wild, carrying the model number "D6503". Courtesy of iRimas on the XDA Developers forum, it could be the next-generation Xperia Z2 or Sirius handset we've been hearing about in leaks, or a Sony Xperia ZL follow-up to the Xperia Z1. Nonetheless, leaked handsets always have us excited.

The D6503 handset doesn't carry too far of a look from the Xperia Z1, but its side bezels are noticeably thinner. This could indicate the 5.2-inch display that's previously been reported on for the Sirius. It's a bump in screen size from the Xperia Z1's 5-inch screen size, but not by much.

On the bottom of the handset, we see three speaker or microphone holes. There's a Micro-USB port on the left side of the device, a SIM tray, and a microSD slot on the right.

The power button, volume rocker, camera button, headphone jack, magnetic pins, and notification light all look the same as the Xperia Z1 currently on the market. The lanyard strap is on a different side than the current generation.

AndroidSaS reported earlier that the Xperia Z2 will feature a 5.2-inch 2560 x 1440 pixel display, 20.7-megapixel camera, and a 3700mAh battery. The design of the Xperia Z2 is said to be water resistant and super slim, bringing a refresh to the already sleek Xperia Z1. A launch at Mobile World Congress in February is said to be a launching point, and Pocket-lint will be live from the tradeshow to bring you the latest.