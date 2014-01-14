Sony Xperia T2 Ultra and T2 Ultra Dual bring big screen phablet thrills on a budget

Sony has announced two new Android handsets, the Sony Xperia T2 Ultra and the Sony Xperia T2 Ultra Dual.

The new handsets offer a 6-inch display, but leave the resolution at 720p, looking to take on devices like the Huawei Ascend Mate and the Samsung Galaxy Mega 6.3.

Sony says the new models have been designed for emerging markets, with China, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific in the spotlight, and although no price is given, we suspect it will come in at under €400.

The new Sony Xperia T2 Ultra has a design that reflects the Xperia Z line, although there's no waterproofing on offer here.

Addressing one of the criticisms of the Xperia Z1, Sony says that the screen reaches to within 2.5mm of the edge of the phone, as it tries to engineer away the bezel.

The result is a handset that's only 7.6mm thick and weighs 173g, impressive for a device of this size.

Under the hood there's a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon chipset with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, with the option to expand this up to 32GB via microSD.

Powering the new handsets is a 3000mAh battery, which should see you through the day when combined with the Stamina functions included with Sony's software customisation over Android.

Around the back is a 13-megapixel camera with Exmor R sensor, paired with a 1.1-megapixel front camera for the inevitable selfie. Sony claims this camera is the "best in class", and there's a host of clever camera features such as timeshift burst and collage.

The Sony Xperia T2 Ultra will offer 4G LTE connectivity and come with NFC and for those looking for the flexibility of two SIMs, there's the Xperia T2 Ultra Dual.

"Xperia T2 Ultra will lead the category through its combination of advanced display and camera technologies, it will bring large-screen entertainment in an amazingly portable form factor and it will do it all whilst providing incredible value for money," said Calum MacDougall, director of Xperia marketing at Sony Mobile.

"Its large HD display will deliver big-screen entertainment on the go while the efficiency of the design will allow it to remain the worlds most portable large screen smartphone."

There's no confirmed word on pricing or availability yet.

The new Xperia devices come hot on the heels of the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact, launched at CES 2014 in Las Vegas.

READ: Hands-on: Sony Xperia Z1 Compact review