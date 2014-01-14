  Sony Xperia E1 smartphone with 100dB speaker and 4-inch screen arrives to rock the mid-range

Sony has announced its new Xperia E1 smartphone ahead of Mobile World Congress next month. The E1 appears to be a mid-range handset that sticks to Sony's Walkman heritage.

Sony claims this is the best mid-range handset in its class. The Xperia E1 comes with a 100dB speaker and 30 days free access to Sony Entertainment Network. It also uses the Sony Walkman heritage with controls like shake to shuffle and a dedicated button plus a Walkman app.

The E1 features a 4-inch WVGA display offering 800 x 480 (233ppi) resolution. A Qualcomm MSM8210 1.2GHz dual-core processor and 512MB of RAM power the handset which offers 4GB storage. A 1700mAh battery should keep it going even while using the dual SIM capabilities. As you can see from the photo it also comes with a camera, but Sony hasn't mentioned the specs of this in its release so don't expect much.

The Sony Xperia E1 will come in white, black and purple, all with HSPA+ connectivity. The handset will cost €175 at launch. Expect this to be around MWC 2014 at the end of February.