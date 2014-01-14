  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Sony Xperia E1 smartphone with 100dB speaker and 4-inch screen arrives to rock the mid-range

|
  Sony Xperia E1 smartphone with 100dB speaker and 4-inch screen arrives to rock the mid-range
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Reasons to buy the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Sony has announced its new Xperia E1 smartphone ahead of Mobile World Congress next month. The E1 appears to be a mid-range handset that sticks to Sony's Walkman heritage.

Sony claims this is the best mid-range handset in its class. The Xperia E1 comes with a 100dB speaker and 30 days free access to Sony Entertainment Network. It also uses the Sony Walkman heritage with controls like shake to shuffle and a dedicated button plus a Walkman app.

The E1 features a 4-inch WVGA display offering 800 x 480 (233ppi) resolution. A Qualcomm MSM8210 1.2GHz dual-core processor and 512MB of RAM power the handset which offers 4GB storage. A 1700mAh battery should keep it going even while using the dual SIM capabilities. As you can see from the photo it also comes with a camera, but Sony hasn't mentioned the specs of this in its release so don't expect much.

The Sony Xperia E1 will come in white, black and purple, all with HSPA+ connectivity. The handset will cost €175 at launch. Expect this to be around MWC 2014 at the end of February.

sony xperia e1 smartphone with 100db speaker and 4 inch screen arrives to rock the mid range image 2
PopularIn Phones
Sony Xperia XZ4 release date, rumours, news and features
Sony Xperia XZ4 leak shows triple cameras and side fingerprint sensor
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Motorola Moto One review: The affordable, affable mid-ranger
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Apple iPhone 2019: What we want to see from the iPhone XI
Comments