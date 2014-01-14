  Sony Xperia Z2 tipped for February launch with 5.2-inch display

Sony will announce the next-generation Xperia Z2 at Mobile World Congress in February, according to AndroidSaS. It's not clear how reliable a source the publication is for Sony news, but it was given a retweet on Twitter by EvLeaks, who is an often correct when it comes to the latest in mobile.

AndroidSaS reports the Xperia Z2 will feature a 5.2-inch 2560x1440 pixel display, 20.7-megapixel camera, and a 3700mAh battery. The design of the Xperia Z2 is said to be water resistant and super slim, bringing a refresh to the already sleek Xperia Z1.

The screen is the obvious standout here, reaching a 2K resolution. Right now, it sounds like the Xperia Z2 will have the best screen on the market, unless Samsung pulls out the punches with its Galaxy S5 smartphone set to launch in April.

Tipster EvLeaks said earlier this month the Sony Xperia Z1, codename Sirius, will sport a 5.2-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor (MSM8974AB SoC). He also posted that it will be available through Verizon in the US. There is no word on UK availability yet.

Pocket-lint will be live from Mobile World Congress 2014 to bring you the latest.