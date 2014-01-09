  Sony Sirius tipped for MWC unveiling, more spec rumours emerge

Sony is to unveil its new flagship Android phone at a press event during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February. At least, that's the latest we've heard.

The Sony Sirius, as it is currently being called, will sport a 5.2-inch display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor (MSM8974AB SoC), says @evleaks. The Twitter leakmeister has also posted that it will be available through Verizon in the US. There is no word on UK availability yet.

Previous speculation had also suggested that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 800 processor. It said it would be 4G LTE too, which is fairly obvious seeing as it will be a high-end device.

The screen resolution is yet to be mentioned, but we suggest that they will sport 2K screens as that will be the big thing in 2014 and it would be foolish for Sony to release new handsets that already fall short of competitors.