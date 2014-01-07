  Sony Xperia Z1 Compact release date, price and where to get it

Sony has announced the Xperia Z1 Compact at CES 2014 in Las Vegas, featuring a smaller screen but many of the flagship specs found on its bigger brother.

So the next question on everyone's lips is, where can I get it? We will be updating this feature as more information becomes available so keep checking back, but for now, here is where you will be able to pick up the Xperia Z1 Compact.

The Sony Xperia Z1 Compact is available from Sony directly, which you can buy now. The new compact handset will cost you £449 SIM free and is available in black, white, lime and pink.



Carphone Warehouse is offering the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact for free on 24-month contracts starting at £27 a month. With the £27 a month contract you will get 500MB of data, 300 minutes and unlimited texts on O2, or you can opt for the £29 a month contract with Vodafone that offers 1GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts.



Phones 4u is also offering the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact and the handset is available for free on a £29 a month contract with Vodafone, offering you 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 500MB of data.

Like Carphone Warehouse, there are a couple of contracts to choose from including an EE plan, Orange plan and another Vodafone option.



You can pick up the Sony Xperia Z1 Compact from O2 for free on a £37 a month contract with O2 Refresh. The 24-month contract will give you 1GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts.

If you want to reduce your monthly payments to £32 a month, you can pay £29.99 upfront for the handset.



