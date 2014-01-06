  1. Home
Sony Xperia Z1S leaks ahead of official CES launch today

The Sony Xperia Z1S, a mini version of the Xperia Z1, has leaked ahead of its expected official announcement at CES today.

The leaked photo and specs from @evleaks point towards a mini version of the Xperia Z1 which, unlike other minis, isn't much weaker in specs than the larger version. Expect a Snapdragon 800 processor running at 2.2GHz and backed by 2GB of RAM plus 16GG storage.

The screen is a 4.3-inch, 720p display - lower resolution than the full sized version but still impressive for the size. The 20.7-megapixel camera of the Z1 has also made it in the downsize along with a 2-megapixel front-facing snapper. It'll be powered by a 2300mAh battery and features the Android Jelly Bean OS.

The photo also shows a US T-Mobile logo, suggesting this handset could be a T-Mobile exclusive on release.

Expect the full official release later today, with more photos, from CES.

