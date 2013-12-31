Sony Sirius and Canopus smartphones rumoured for 2014
As CES nears, the rumour mill is spinning up to full speed with the latest leak suggesting two new Sony smartphones incoming called Sirius and Canopus.
Expected to be unveiled at CES next week, or MWC in February, the two new Sony smartphones have been revealed by China's Digi-Wo. It claims the Sony Sirius and Canopus handsets will be arriving in the first half of 2014. But should we be excited?
READ: Sony Xperia Z1S - the mini Z1 for global release - spotted on Sony's website
The Sirius handset should be a 5.2-inch device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and 4G LTE - so far, so standard. The Canopus will be a 5-inch smartphone that could feature the latest Snapdragon 805 processor.
If these are Sony's new flagship phones we'd expect them to both sport at least 2K resolution screens. So these could be the first smartphones to be excited about in 2014. But another exciting possibility is a "no mobile version" of the Canopus that was mentioned, which sounds like a media player version of the Canopus. Some competition for the iPod Touch then.
For now that's all that's been leaked but it should make for some interesting CES or MWC reveals from Sony.
