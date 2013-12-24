  1. Home
Sony Xperia family gets Android 4.3 Jelly Bean including Xperia Z, ZL, ZR and Tablet Z

  Sony Xperia family gets Android 4.3 Jelly Bean including Xperia Z, ZL, ZR and Tablet Z
Sony Xperia users rejoice, Santa has come early this year and he’s packing Android 4.3 Jelly Bean. The Android OS has begun rolling out to the Xperia Z, Xperia ZL, Xperia ZR and the Xperia Tablet Z.

If you own any of these devices you can now perform a software update, or will be able to soon as it rolls out. This means all the benefits of Android 4.3 Jelly Bean plus Sony’s SmartSocial Camera and Sony’s many apps. These include Messaging, MyXperia, Smart Connect, Small apps, TrackID, Sony Select and its suite of media apps.

READ: What’s new in Android 4.3 Jelly Bean?

Sony’s Battery Stamina Mode has been updated with a refreshed interface and more options for prolonging your device’s battery life. A Restricted Profiles option has been added to the Xperia Tablet Z so separate users can have their own isolated, secure space with individual storage, home screen, widgets and settings.

This update comes to these Xperia devices after the Xperia Z1 and Xperia Z Ultra received the Jelly Bean make-over last week. Sony says the remaining devices that don’t yet have it will get it soon.

READ: Android 4.3: When’s it coming to my phone or tablet?

