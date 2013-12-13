  The Sony Xperia Z1S Mini has appeared on the FCC with Amami name

The smaller version of Sony’s Xperia Z1, dubbed the Xperia Z1S Mini, has appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission site with a new name: Amami.

Right now the phone isn’t even official but the rumour mill is stocked to overflowing with stories that keep appearing online. But the Z1F, an Asia-only version of the mini handset, is official. The very interesting part is that, unlike other mini versions of flagship phones, this is taking a downgrade only in size - not power.

The FCC appearance of the handset doesn’t give away any new specs but was registered under the name Son D5503 Amami. It is expected to come with the same Snapdragon 800 processor and 20-megapixel camera as the Sony Xperia Z1.

The Xperia Z1F is the mini version that is Asia only, with the European and US model expected to be called the Z1S. Perhaps the Amami title is just a code name then for the FCC use.

The Xperia Z1F in Asia doesn't vary too much from the Xperia Z1, keeping pretty powerful specifications underneath while weighing a somewhat hefty 140g. You'll find a 20.1-megapixel "G Lens" camera, powerful quad-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage, NFC, Qi wireless charging, and 2300mAh battery. Here's hoping we get the same in the UK and US Sony Xperia Z1S version.