Win amazing waterproof Sony gadgets, courtesy of Z1 Hidden

To celebrate the launch of the Xperia Z1 smartphone, Pocket-lint has teamed up with Sony to bring you Z1 HIDDEN. One reader will walk away with a premium waterproof* Xperia Z1 if they correctly answer the question below.

If you're not lucky enough to win the coveted Sony hardware, you could still be in with a chance to win a luxury holiday! Sony's hidden an Xperia Z1 in water-based wonders of the world across the globe for Z1 Hidden, with clues to its location shared at www.sonymobile.com/Z1HIDDEN, tweeted at @sonyxperiagb and posted on Facebook at Sony Mobile GB, to celebrate its waterproof flagship smartphone.

The Xperia Z1 is the best of Sony in a smartphone, featuring a stunning 5in 1080p full HD display, 20.7 megapixel camera and Near-Field Communication (NFC), as well as water and dust resistance, the Xperia Z1 offers users the ultimate connected experience and ways to share content like never before.

Winners will also get a W273 MP3 Player and NFC SRS BTV5 Wireless Speaker.

*Covers must be shut. Only in freshwater up to 1.5m for 30 minutes, in compliance with IP55 and IP58. See www.sonymobile.com/testresults

The competition ends on the 31 December 2013. The winner will be notified shortly afterwards with the prize delivered in February.