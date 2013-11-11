Sony Xperia Z1S - the mini Z1 for global release - spotted on Sony's website

Sony might have just taken the wraps off early on the Sony Xperia Z1s, the miniature version of the Xperia Z1 flagship heading for the international market.

We caught our first glimpse of a miniature version of the Xperia Z1 on the Asian market in October, dubbed by Sony the Xperia Z1F. Several reports in October noted the Mini name won't extend globally, and instead Sony will use the Xperia Z1S name in the US and UK. This has now been confirmed by Sony. The listing was quickly pulled from its website, and sadly didn't reveal anything in terms of release date or specifications.

The Xperia Z1F in Asia doesn't vary too much from the Xperia Z1, keeping pretty powerful specifications underneath while weighing a somewhat hefty 140g. You'll find a 20.1-megapixel "G Lens" camera, powerful quad-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage, NFC, Qi wireless charging, and 2300mAh battery.

It's assumed the Xperia Z1S destined for the US and UK will pack similar specifications to the Xperia Z1F in Asia. However, a photo leaked by EvLeaks in October showed the design for the international version will vary in other ways from the one found in Asia, as the DoCoMo version has rounded corners.

We'll bring you more details on the Xperia Z1 as we get them, but in the meantime, look over the website listing in anticipation.