  Sony releases Android 4.2 update for Xperia Z1 and Xperia Z Ultra, tweaks display

A new update should make Sony smartphone users happy. The company has announced it is now rolling out an update for Android 4.2 Jelly Bean to Xperia Z1 and Xperia Z Ultra devices worldwide. Inside the update, Sony says it has been listening to customer feedback and improved the software in several areas.

Most notably, both handsets' displays have been recalibrated for better viewing experiences, which should help a lot. We've noted Sony's screens to be lacklustre in the past. Better power consumption for better battery life and streamlined exchange connection for faster email sync, display and download have also been added.

Specifically, the Xperia Z gained a tweaked camera algorithm, and Sony’s Smart Social Camera platform has been redefined. The company says the so Xperia Camera apps will run more smoothly, particularly in Burst Mode, Superior Auto, AR Effect and Sweep Panorama, departments.

The Xperia Z Ultra on the other hand has added better touchscreen sensitivity, "for both finger gestures and writing / sketching with pencils, metal pens and selected styluses", the company describes.

Sony cautions that as usual, timing and availability of the updates depend on market and carriers. When we reviewed the Xperia Z1 in mid-September, we noted Sony's custom software layer improved compared to the Xperia Z. Sony's tweaks sit in the middle ground of Android skins, leaving some of native Android as it is, and changing some elements heavily.

Have you seen Android 4.2 hit your Xperia Z1 or Xperia Z Ultra yet?