  Sony announces Xperia Z1F, its flagship Z1 shrunken down

Sony has condensed its flagship Xperia Z1 smartphone, announced earlier this year, into a more comfortable size for the general market. Unveiled at an DoCoMo event, the Xperia Z1F (aka the Xperia Z1 Mini) packs a 4.3-inch 720P display, headed to only the Japanese market for now.

The Xperia Z1F doesn't vary too far from the Xperia Z1, keeping pretty powerful specifications underneath while weighing a somewhat hefty 140g. You'll find a 20.1-megapixel "G Lens" camera, powerful quad-core 2.2GHz Snapdragon 800 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of built-in storage, NFC, Qi wireless charging, and 2300mAh battery.

It will be available in four colours: lime, black, white and pink. Android 4.2 is found powering the device, with Sony's custom skin thrown on top - whether you like it or not.

Surprisingly, DoCoMo and Sony don't have plans to release the device until December. In the meantime, we'll work to get more information for Sony's worldwide plans with this device.