  Is this the Sony Xperia Z1 Mini?

Sony just unveiled the Xperia Z1 at IFA and now a photo has leaked of its little sibling the Xperia Z1 Mini. Presuming that's not just a good render from digi-wo, it could be time to start getting excited - especially if the leaked specs are accurate.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini or HTC One Mini, which were watered-down versions of their big brothers, this is packing in the power.

The Xperia Z1 Mini is rumoured to come with that amazing Snapdragon 800 quad-core, 2GB RAM, and a 20MP camera. The screen will obviously be smaller, at 4.3-inch with an HD resolution, and 8GB on-board storage. No word on waterproofing at this stage.

It's early so we're taking those amazing specs with a pinch of salt. But according to the source we can expect to see this mini powerhouse at CES 2014 this January.