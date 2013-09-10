  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Sony Mobile phone news

Is this the Sony Xperia Z1 Mini?

|
  Is this the Sony Xperia Z1 Mini?
Best SIM only deals for November 2018: 100GB for £20, 30GB for £17 or 3GB for £8
Best SIM only deals for November 2018: 100GB for £20, 30GB for £17 or 3GB for £8

Sony just unveiled the Xperia Z1 at IFA and now a photo has leaked of its little sibling the Xperia Z1 Mini. Presuming that's not just a good render from digi-wo, it could be time to start getting excited - especially if the leaked specs are accurate.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini or HTC One Mini, which were watered-down versions of their big brothers, this is packing in the power.

The Xperia Z1 Mini is rumoured to come with that amazing Snapdragon 800 quad-core, 2GB RAM, and a 20MP camera. The screen will obviously be smaller, at 4.3-inch with an HD resolution, and 8GB on-board storage. No word on waterproofing at this stage.

It's early so we're taking those amazing specs with a pinch of salt. But according to the source we can expect to see this mini powerhouse at CES 2014 this January.

PopularIn Phones
When is Android Pie coming to my phone?
OnePlus 7 won't be 5G, but an all-new flagship phone will
Why the camera on the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is so great
Samsung Galaxy F or Galaxy X: What's the story on Samsung's foldable phone?
Best Galaxy S9 deals for November 2018: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Google Pixel 3 problems: The bugs, the fixes and do they actually matter?
Comments