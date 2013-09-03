  Sony ad for attachable QX10 and QX100 smartphone lenses leaks

An advertisement for Sony's alleged "QX10 and QX100" attachable smartphone lenses have leaked online, providing our first complete look at the upcoming products. Sony hasn't officially announced the lenses, but that isn't stopping leaks from hitting. In the seemingly official advertisement for the QX10 and QX100, we see it will be pretty easy to attach the lens to your Xperia handset (and we assume the same for other brands as well).

Interestingly, you'll be able to use the lenses even if they aren't attached to your smartphone. The PlayMemories app will be used to control each lens for getting that perfect Facebook, Flickr or Instagram shot. The advertisement also that shows the lenses will pair to devices in the simple one-touch NFC pairing we've come to know.

While not confirmed in the advertisement, the DSC-QX100 will reportedly ship with the same sensor used in the RX100 Mark II, while the DSC-QX10 lens will include a larger 10x zoom and a 1/2.3-inch 18-megapixel CMOS sensor. The lenses will share what images they are capturing wirelessly over Wi-Fi, without any hard connection needed. What hasn't been shown is the charging process that will be needed. Users will seemingly have the ability to share images, apply filters, and edit them using “favourite apps”.

Sony Alpha Rumors got its hands on an alleged press release for the QX10 and the QX100. They are said to be priced at $250 and $450 respectively, available later this month in Sony's online store. We can more than likely expect both lenses to be announced on 4 September along with the Xperia Z1 in Berlin.

We'll be tracking the latest in our Sony hub.