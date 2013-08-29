Sony Xperia Z1 Honami images leaked again, but this time they're super clear

Just about everyone knows Sony will introduce the Xperia Z1 (codenamed Honami) while at IFA in Berlin, though the leaks continue to pop up on a daily basis. And today is really no different - except for one small detail: there's now an incredible set of all-inclusive, crystal clear Z1 images available to make us drool while we wait for the launch event.

As the unofficial Xperia blog noted, these images are the most visible ones to date. Chinese website 365dian posted them recently, giving the world a comprehensive look at the front screen, camera lens and all sorts of other Z1 goodness. Some reports have said the images reveal a "dummy model", but they are still interesting nonetheless.

One of the main difference between these images and the other leaks is that the front screen reads "Xperia Z1 L39h" and the camera specifications are listed under the G Lens branding. The specs includes a 1/2.3-inch chip and 20.7MP resolution.

The Sony Xperia Z1 is rumoured to also sport a 5-inch 1080p display, Snapdragon 800 quad-core chip, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (expandable through microSD) and a 3,000mAh battery. There might even be a 2-megapixel camera on the front for video calls, as well as support for 4G LTE and NFC included. It'll also supposedly ship in the colours black, white and purple.

Check out the full gallery below. You won't have much longer to wait before you get your hands on the Z1 though, as IFA is less than a week away.