Sony 'Honami' Xperia Z1 made official in teaser image

  Sony 'Honami' Xperia Z1 made official in teaser image
Shortly after a leaked render of the upcoming Sony Xperia Z1 (previously codenamed Honami) leaked online, Sony decided to add more fuel to the flames by releasing an official teaser image on Google+.

The image, which only shows the lens and LED flash of the Z1, confirms Sony plans to release a new handset stamped with its G lens branding. Not only does this teaser image give credence to the previously leaked renders but also the bevy of unofficial photos that surfaced on Digi-Wo recently.

Read: Sony Xperia Z1 press render leaks in black, white and purple with plenty of bezel

The handset appears to be very similar to its predecessor, the Xperia Z. Speaking of the Z, the Z1 will supposedly launch in similar black, white and purple colour options. The focus of the Z1 is said to be its camera, as previous rumours have claimed it sports a 20-megapixel camera that'll give the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom and Nokia 1020 a run for their money.

Sony will reportedly announce its Xperia Z successor on 4 September during IFA in Berlin.

