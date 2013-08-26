  Sony Xperia Z1 press render leaks in black, white and purple with plenty of bezel

An alleged render for the upcoming Sony Xperia Z1 (previously codenamed Honami) has leaked online. It first appeared on China-based forum Digi-wo, and shows the full scope of the handset in its clearest form yet, adding a bit of confirmation to the abundance of leaks we've seen over the last few months.

As you can tell, the phone appears to be very similar to the Xperia Z, with plenty of bezel and an all around hefty look. If the leaked image is to be believed, the Z1 will come in black, white and purple colour schemes. Not surprisingly these are the same colours used on the Xperia Z and Xperia Z Ultra.

The focus of the Xperia Z1 is said to be its camera, and the back of the purple version shows just that. As we've seen with previous leaks there is a 20-megapixel camera with a Sony G Lens that Sony is sure to tout as a competitor to other camera-focused smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom and Nokia 1020.

A few bits online in the past months have claimed the Xperia Z1 will sport a 5-inch 1080p display, while the inside will pack a Snapdragon 800 quad-core chip, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (expandable through microSD) and a 3,000mAh battery. There might even be a 2-megapixel camera for video calls and support for 4G LTE and NFC.

With the latest press images, not much looks to be left to learn about the Xperia Z1. Sony is set with a press event on 4 September, where we expect the company will make things official.