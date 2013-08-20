  1. Home
Sony Honami real name and press shot leaks, might go by Xperia Z1


Sony's upcoming flagship smartphone, codenamed Honami, will actually go by the name Xperia Z1.

According to Twitter user @doomlord_xda, as first spotted by Unwired View, the much-leaked handset is called the Xperia Z1. Why should we trust his word? He's a notorious contributor on the XDA-Developers forum who has previously provided details on the Xperia lineup. 

Twitter user @stagueve, otherwise known as the editor of French website NowhereElse, also claimed the Honami will unveil as the Xperia Z1. Speaking of the unveil, Sony will allegedly introduce the Xperia Z1 at a pre-IFA press conference on 4 September in Berlin.

Read: Alleged Sony teaser claims to show Sony 'Honami' flagship for September launch

The Sony Honami, or rather the Sony Xperia Z1, has popped up in many leaks in recent months. A few of the bits have claimed it will sport a 5-inch 1080p display, while the inside will pack a Snapdragon 800 quad-core chip, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (expandable through microSD) and a 3,000mAh battery. There might even be a 2-megapixel camera for video calls and support for 4G LTE and NFC.



One of the more recent leaks is a set of press images from ePrice, which is a website that has often let the cat out of the bag when it comes to upcoming mobile devices. The combined shot purportedly reveals the back of the Xperia Z1 in the colours black, white and purple. Those are the very same launch colours as the Xperia Z, the Xperia Z1's predecessor.

