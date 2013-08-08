  Alleged Sony teaser claims to show Sony 'Honami' flagship for September launch

Sony's next-generation Honami (Xperia i1) smartphone has leaked several times, though an alleged new teaser gives the device a bit of a different look. Publication Digi-Wo claims to have its hands on the marketing material for a 4 September launch at the IFA conference in Berlin, which shows the device in a different light,

As you can tell, the edges are more rounded in the teaser, like the Xperia Z Ultra, rather than the straight edges as shown in leaked images that looked close to the Xperia Z.

Of course, the different look of the device could be because of the angle of the photo in the teaser - we'll have to wait until September to hear the specifics. Given that Samsung and others are unveiling new smartphones at the tradeshow, the 4 September launch date sounds legitimate, so that's at least one solid takeaway from the teaser.

Previous leaks, which have been abundant in recent weeks, have shown the Xperia i1's screen as a 5-inch 1080p display, with the inside packing a Snapdragon 800 quad-core chip, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (expandable through microSD), and a 3,000mAh battery. There's also a 2-megapixel camera for video calls and support for 4G LTE and NFC.

Zoomed in on the teaser, and it appears the power button for the Honami is being shown-off.

Sony CEO Kenji Sakai confirmed in mid-July that the Sony Xperia i1 (codenamed Honami) will be released to the public by the end of the year. It's still not clear if he was referring to Sony's homeland of Japan specifically or also referencing the UK, US and rest of the world.