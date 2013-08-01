  Sony Honami's 20-megapixel camera leaked with G-lens

Sony is having a difficult time keeping the Sony Honami smartphone under-wraps, as yet another set of photos is leaked. This time we get a convenient look at the back of the handset, exposing a "G-lens" with an XX.X indicator for the megapixels, courtesy of Vietnamese site Tinhte who has brought us device leaks before.

Furthermore, a snapshot of the Honami's software reveals exactly how powerful the G-lens camera will be. We'll allegedly see a 20-megapixel sensor shooting at a powerful 5248 x 3936 resolution, keeping up with the current megapixel race happening among smartphone manufacturers (we're looking at you Nokia).

Past leaks, which have been abundant in recent weeks, show the Xperia i1's screen is a 5-inch 1080p display, while the inside packs a Snapdragon 800 quad-core chip, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage (expandable through microSD), and a 3,000mAh battery. There's also a 2-megapixel camera for video calls and support for 4G LTE and NFC.

Sony CEO Kenji Sakai confirmed in mid-July the Sony Xperia i1 (codenamed Honami) will be released to the masses by the end of the year. It's still not clear if he was referring to Sony's homeland of Japan specifically or was also referencing the UK, US, and rest of the world, as well. Eprice says we'll see the device sometime between 6 September and 11 September at IFA in Berlin.