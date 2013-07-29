  Sony Xperia i1 'Honami' shows up in FCC filing, imminent launch expected

The Sony Xperia i1, the device otherwise known as the Honami, has popped up in an FFC filing, with some suggesting that this means it is close to launch.

Submitted on 23 July, the filing includes a confidentiality request through to 30 September, which means it is likely to see the light of day this quarter. We have heard previously that the company's 20-megapixel flagship phone, which will be taking on the Nokia Lumia 1020 in the photography stakes, could make its bow during Sony's press conference at the IFA trade show in Berlin at the beginning of September, and this is seeming increasingly likely with each fresh piece of information.

The testing report, which is to assure the phone meets certain wireless connectivity standards, confirms that the Xperia i1 has GSM, UMTS, LTE, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth (EDR and v4.0) support on board.

Sony's confidentiality request covers the release of the manual, test set-up photos, external photos and internal photos. It doesn't cover the FCC filing or test documents, hence they have been made public.