  20-megapixel Sony Xperia i1 'Honami' coming before end of year, says Sony Korea CEO

With the Nokia Lumia 1020 now official, that's two smartphones on the market with a greater emphasis on the camera than ever before. Sony is to join the party by the end of year, says Kenji Sakai, its CEO for Korea, with its 20-megapixel Sony Xperia i1, the phone also being touted under its codename "Honami".

The Sony Korea boss was only speaking about his homeland, however, so there's still no word on when the smartphone might make it to the UK, US or the rest of the world, but it is not often that the Japanese company releases Korean-exclusive handsets.

Some suggest that it may even make an appearance during the company's IFA press conference in Berlin in September. In addition to company confirmation of its existence, a poster on the Esato mobile phone forums claims to have used a Xperia i1 test model.

You can choose to believe or discount this information considering that there's almost no way to validate it, but "Razec" reveals that the 20-megapixel camera comes with an f/2.0 aperture and 5mm focal length. It has BIONZ image processing and Xenon flash. And there is a Cybershot-branded camera app, he says.

We'll no doubt find out more the closer we get to IFA.