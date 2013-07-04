  Sony's My Xperia tracking service rolls out globally for 2012/2013 Xperia devices

Sony announced on Thursday that its remote security service, called My Xperia, is now rolling out globally.

My Xperia aims to help users find their Xperia handset if lost or stolen - and it will further protect handsets and any personal data. Apple has a similar service for iOS users, called Find My iPhone, and both the App Store and Google Play feature third-party solutions for tracking devices as well.

My Xperia is accessible using Google login credentials through myxperia.sonymobile.com, where users can then locate their smartphone on a map, sound an alert to get someone's attention, lock the phone or erase both internal and external data.

Sony piloted the service during a beta period in the Nordic countries earlier this year, but the company said it had now finished testing, listening and tweaking and could finally launch the service over the next few weeks for all 2012 and 2013 Xperia devices.

Sony said it recognised smartphones were equally important as wallets or keys. Some would even say smartphones are more important, because of the expense. Either way, it's good idea to have extra security measures in case of unfortunate events.